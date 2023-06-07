Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 16,329 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,329 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.29) to GBX 2,900 ($36.05) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.08) to GBX 2,510 ($31.20) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.57) to GBX 2,550 ($31.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 523,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

