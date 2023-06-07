Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 20,888 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,942. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.