Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 625 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.13. 377,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

