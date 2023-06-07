Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 905 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after buying an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 651,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after purchasing an additional 172,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 958,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,671. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $232,485.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $234,013.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 972,440 shares of company stock worth $59,502,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.