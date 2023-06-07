Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 1,641,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

