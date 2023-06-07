Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:ANPC) Trading Down 5.4%

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.37. 35,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 26,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Fresh2 Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh2 Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fresh2 Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of Fresh2 Group worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

