Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 1,600 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,032,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,403,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLYS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 296,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,593. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $180.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

