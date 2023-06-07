G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.06-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

GIII traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 1,210,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,432. The stock has a market cap of $926.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.64. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.