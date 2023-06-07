G999 Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,953.19 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.