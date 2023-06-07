GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 34,500 Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGIO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth about $4,886,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Edgio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Edgio in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Edgio Stock Up 0.8 %

Edgio Profile

Edgio stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 211,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Edgio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.

