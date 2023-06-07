Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,262. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

