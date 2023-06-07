Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 500 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,069. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

