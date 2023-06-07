Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $25.26 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 222,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 250,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

