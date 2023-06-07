Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $35,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. 1,402,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,033,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

