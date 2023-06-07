Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.25. 511,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,618. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $187.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

