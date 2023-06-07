Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 853,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock remained flat at $24.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 455,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,224. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.