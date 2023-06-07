Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

General Mills Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. 1,830,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,919. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

