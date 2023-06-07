Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Gorman-Rupp worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 178.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $704.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

