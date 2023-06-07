Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after buying an additional 62,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $503,041,000 after buying an additional 103,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

BA stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.90. 2,391,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,230. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

