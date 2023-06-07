Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Stock Price Down 39.8%

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASYGet Rating)’s share price dropped 39.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 6,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Gafisa Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Gafisa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

