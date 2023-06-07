Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 55904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Galway Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

