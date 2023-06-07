Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 55904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of C$33.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45.

About Galway Metals

(Get Rating)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.