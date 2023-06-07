Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of Synovus Financial worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy acquired 3,775 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $99,811.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,921.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. 229,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

