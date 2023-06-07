Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.05

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 94114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

See Also

