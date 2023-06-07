General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $79.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

