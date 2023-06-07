GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 13,332 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 1.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFS. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 512,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 65,006 shares. The company has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

