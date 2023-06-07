GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up 3.0% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $28,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,623,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,019,000 after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 29,879 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.34. 97,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,963. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

