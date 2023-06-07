GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 110,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,108. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

