GeoWealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 1,470,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,397. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

