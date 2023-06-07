GeoWealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS USMV traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 2,287,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.