GeoWealth Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises about 0.8% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned 3.32% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,980,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth $1,897,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLSR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,380. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $248.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.