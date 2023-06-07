GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $195.28. 51,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,757. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $197.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

