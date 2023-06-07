GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 13,832 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,832 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,222,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.39. 2,187,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,394. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

