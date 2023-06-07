GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Insider Activity at GitLab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

