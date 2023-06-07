GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insider Activity at GitLab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

