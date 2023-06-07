GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $541-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.79 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS.

GitLab Trading Up 31.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Ossiam acquired a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.