GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,228. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

