GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2023

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. GitLab updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.03)-($0.02) EPS and its FY24 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,228. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.21.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares valued at $418,200. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Earnings History for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.