Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Primerica Stock Performance
PRI traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $192.09. 136,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.18.
Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Primerica Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
