Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $192.09. 136,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.46. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,601 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

