Global Endowment Management LP Sells 237,405 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 4.6% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $41,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $151.17. 9,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $152.08.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

