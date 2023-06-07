Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.19.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $100.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

