Glovista Investments LLC Has $8.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 22,597,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,833,119. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

