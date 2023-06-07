Glovista Investments LLC Invests $465,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.09. 13,688,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,178,682. The company has a market cap of $684.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $276.57.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

