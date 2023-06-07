Glovista Investments LLC Sells 11,578 Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF makes up about 0.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

FLBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 59,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

