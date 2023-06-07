Glovista Investments LLC Sells 47 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 909,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.64. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.