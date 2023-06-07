Glovista Investments LLC Takes $824,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GXC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 56,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,410. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

See Also

