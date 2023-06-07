GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,859 shares of company stock valued at $977,087. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 243.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.