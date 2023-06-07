Gode Chain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $257,883.04 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 58.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

