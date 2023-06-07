Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Graco worth $56,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Graco by 19.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,935. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $81.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $379,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,138,923 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.