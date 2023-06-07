Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) Financial Contrast

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Plains and Verde Clean Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Plains $3.66 billion 0.52 -$127.22 million ($2.40) -13.36 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Verde Clean Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Plains.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Plains 0 2 3 0 2.60 Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Green Plains and Verde Clean Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Green Plains presently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Green Plains shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Green Plains has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Plains and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Plains -3.66% -14.94% -7.39% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99%

Summary

Green Plains beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers’ grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Rating)

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.