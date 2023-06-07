Greif, Inc. (GEF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 1st

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greif to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 56,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,522. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Greif by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

